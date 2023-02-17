No fewer than 38 teams are battling for honour at the ongoing President Beach Volleyball Cup championship hoding a the Ahmedu Bello Stadium beach volleyball courts.

The technical director of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Chief Martin Melandi, the championship which served off on Tuesday, february 14, will climax on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

He said 13 men and 7 women’s teams are battling for honour in the senior categories, while in the U17 categories, 10 boy’s and 8 girls teams indicated interest.He said the NVBF is working assiduously in ensuring players get enough playing time due to the number of international engagements.

“The number of players participating in this year’s President Beach Volleyball Cup is encouraging. It means the players are beginning to pick interest in beach volleyball.

‘This year, the number of international beach volleyball events are high and the NVBF wants to create an environment where players can have playing time.

NVBF President Musa Nimrod expressed delight over the number of registered players, saying: “This is one of the happiest moments in my life because the players are embracing beach volleyball. I want to assure you that the Federation is working with potential sponsors ahead of the National Beach Volleyball Tour in the coming months.

“I want to welcome all of you to the President Cup, enjoy yourself, play safe and ultimately put in your best because we are going to make selections from this event”.