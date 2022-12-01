Stakeholders in the beauty industry yesterday displayed passion for what they know best at the opening ceremony of this year’s edition of the Beauty West Africa Exhibition in Lagos.

The event, which continues today at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, recorded a huge turnout of local and international exhibitors, and visitors who moved from one booth to another in search of beauty products.

Speaking with journalists, Jamie Hill, managing director of BtoB Events Limited, organisers of the exhibition, said over 200 exhibitors were at the venue to showcase their beauty products.

He said, “We have a record number of exhibitors here this year. And I’m proud to say that we have a record number of Nigerian exhibitors here because we are trying to do our best to promote the ‘Made in Nigeria’ brand and promote exporting from Nigeria to other ECOWAS states.

“We now officially have the largest professional beauty exhibition across the African continent; that makes me very, very proud. So, from an exhibitor point of view, I am very pleased with the turnout. We have expanded over the three halls of the Landmark Centre for the first time. And as I said, we have a record number of registrations of people coming along, and we just hope that they come along to visit. It is free if they have registered. In the exhibition, we have over 200 exhibitors showcasing their products.”