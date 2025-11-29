The fifth edition of the Beeta Arts Festival will take place from December 5 to 7 at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel.

Themed ‘Connected Voices’, this edition will explore the arts’ ability to not only entertain but also unite and empower practitioners. It will also introduce the Audience Choice Award in both its film and theatre categories.

Chock-full of theatric, filmic, and literary activities, ‘Connected Voices’ will feature stage plays by dynamic storytellers like Ivie Okujaiye, Habiba Zock-Sock, Goodness Emmanuel, Ame Aiyejina, Tony Edet, and Abiodun Kazeem, alongside exciting new theatric voices selected from the Beeta Playwrights Competition, all produced by the festival’s producer, Ola Fakunle.

Submissions from emerging filmmakers across Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Tunisia, Morocco, and Cote d’Ivoire, curated by filmmaker and Mandela Washington Fellow, Priye Diri, will feature at the festival. And with the Audience Choice Award category, festival-goers will have the opportunity to celebrate and vote for their favourite performances.

Meantime, creative conversations featuring creatives such as Dimbo Atiya, Biodun Stephen, Lyndsey Efejuku, Rahama Sadau, Utee Rone, Prince Aboki Daniel Malik, and Mike Afegbua will provide insights and explore trends in the creative industry.

On a serious note, BAF edition will host Social Impact Dialogues on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), in collaboration with UN Women, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, National Assembly Library Trust Fund and feature speakers from Tech Her, Gender Mobile, Invictus Africa; while the Festival Market & Lifestyle Experiences in collaboration with UNDP’s #HerAFCFTA programme to host a fair that will feature a fashion, craft, books, food and wellness event.

Finally, there is the Bridge Room, a collaboration pitch session hosted by BAF and the Chapel Hill Denham’s Creative Catalyst Fund, aimed at connecting creative businesses with investors.

Addressing the media, BAF Founder, Bikiya Graham Douglas, said, “The Beeta Arts Festival was created to amplify the power of storytelling across Africa, and to create pathways for emerging talent. This year’s theme, ‘Connected Voices,’ reflects our belief that art not only entertains but also unites and empowers. We look forward to welcoming artists and audiences to Abuja for an unforgettable celebration of African creativity.”