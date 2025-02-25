Beige Africa, in collaboration with the KIBA Foundation, has launched a Financial Literacy Illustration Book aimed at equipping African children with essential money management skills.

The initiative, dedicated to the memory of Miss Abisola Kamson, targeted children aged 5 to 13 and sought to instill financial literacy in them from an early age.

As part of their shared commitment to financial education, Beige Africa and KIBA Foundation planned to distribute millions of copies of the book to schools and communities across the continent. The illustrated resource was designed to make learning about finance engaging and accessible for children, regardless of their background.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Beige Africa’s CEO, Louis Akpoveso, emphasised the need to introduce financial education early in life. “We believe that financial education should start early, and this book is our way of honouring Miss Abisola Kamson’s legacy—by investing in the future of African children,” he said.

The KIBA Foundation, known for its commitment to financial literacy and community development, echoed this sentiment. Mrs. Bukola Kamson highlighted the significance of the project in preserving Abisola Kamson’s memory.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering young people with knowledge that will shape their futures. We are honored to remember Sister Abisola through a project that builds brighter financial futures for our children—something she was very passionate about,” she stated.