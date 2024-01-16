Award-winning Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, has spoken out for the first time, perhaps about her marital status.

The groundbreaking producer, known for her movie ‘Tribe of Judah’ that shattered box office records, said that she doesn’t consider herself a failure despite being twice divorced.

The mother of twins, fathered by her ex-husband Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skills, shared her thoughts in an interview with Wazobia FM in Lagos.

She explained that her mother taught her early in life that without failure, there can’t be success.

“If you ask me now, can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling.

“I have to make an impact. I have to empower a lot of people. I have to inspire young people out there. I have to stay strong for my children and my siblings. Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes, I cry, yes, I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say, ‘keep moving,'” Funke Akindele shared.