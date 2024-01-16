Dusan Vlahovic’s remarkable double propelled Juventus within two points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Sassuolo in Turin.

The Serbian striker, with two goals in the first half, contributed to Juve’s sixth consecutive win, maintaining pressure on fierce rivals Inter.

Vlahovic’s first goal came in the 15th minute with a dipping shot near the penalty area, and his second, a fabulous free-kick, increased his league tally to nine just before the break.

Despite Juventus not displaying an impressive performance, Federico Chiesa secured the win in the 89th minute.

Juventus can now vie for the top spot as they face Lecce on Sunday, while Inter participates in the Italian Super Cup in Riyadh.

Inter faces Lazio in the semi-finals on Thursday, with their next league clash against Atalanta postponed until late February.

A crucial matchup between Juventus and Inter in early February could impact the title race, as Juventus remains formidable, consistently securing victories.