Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been chosen as the best La Liga player for the 2023/2024 season at the awards gala held in Sardinia.

The former Dortmund star has been the protagonist in his first season in Real and his 19 goals have helped his team lift the League.

The winner of this award is chosen by the votes of fans, club captains and a committee of experts.

The Englishman prevailed in the final vote over Kubo (Real Sociedad), Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Dovbyk (Girona), Kirian (UD Las Palmas), Lewandowski (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Betis), Aleix García (Girona) and Sorloth (Villarreal).

Bellingham, who was unable to attend the gala, sent the following message: “Thank you for this award, it is an honor to receive it. Sorry for not coming because I’m preparing for the Champions League final.

“I dedicate it to my teammates, the coaching staff, and most importantly, to the fans of the best club in the world. It is a pleasure every time I play for this team. Go Madrid!”.

Team of the season

The Madrid player is also part of the La Liga 2023/24 ideal team, which also includes his teammates Carvajal , Rüdiger , Valverde and Vini Jr.

The rest of the players are: Unai Simón, Ronald Araujo, Miguel Gutiérrez, Aleix García , Gundogan, Isco, Savio, Griezmann, Lewandowski and Dovbyk.