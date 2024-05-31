Ad

New Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany outlined his expectations for the Bundesliga side on Thursday, saying he will demand absolute aggression and bravery from his players.

Kompany has signed a deal to coach Bayern until 2027 after he parted ways with Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.

Bayern, Bundesliga champions in the previous 11 seasons, finished third this term behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

They also failed to win domestic or European silverware for the first time in more than a decade, leading to the departure of coach Thomas Tuchel, which was announced in February.

“For my side it is simple. What you coach is who you are as a person,” Kompany told a news conference on Thursday.