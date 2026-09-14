Bendel Insurance produced the standout performance of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday Three, defeating Kun Khalifat 4-2 in a six-goal thriller as the latest round of fixtures delivered 24 goals.

Insurance were among three teams to record emphatic victories, with Sporting Lagos and Kwara United also securing three-goal wins in an action-packed round.

In Benin City, Bendel Insurance found the net four times to overcome Kun Khalifat, who scored twice but could not prevent the hosts from claiming all three points.

Barau FC also enjoyed a productive outing, beating Ranchers Bees 3-1 to secure a comfortable victory.

Kwara United recorded one of the most convincing results of the matchday, dispatching Katsina United 3-0. The home side kept a clean sheet while scoring three unanswered goals to underline their dominance.

There was another comprehensive victory in Lagos, where Sporting Lagos defeated city rivals Inter Lagos 3-0.

Sporting Lagos combined attacking efficiency with a solid defensive display to claim all three points without conceding.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors and Ikorodu City shared the spoils after playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Umuahia.

Neither side could find a decisive winner despite scoring twice, with both teams settling for a point.

The other draw came in Niger State, where Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United played out a 1-1 stalemate.

The six matches produced 24 goals, with only two fixtures ending level.

NPFL Matchday Three Results

Abia Warriors 2-2 Ikorodu City

Barau FC 3-1 Ranchers Bees

Bendel Insurance 4-2 Kun KhalifatInter Lagos 0-3 Sporting Lagos

Kwara United 3-0 Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 Plateau United

Doma United 2-0 Enyimba