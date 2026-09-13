The stage is set for the 2026 Zenith Bank/Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Women’s Premier League Final 8 after the completion of the second phase of the Atlantic and Savannah conferences.

The Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, will host the decisive battle, with eight teams set to compete for the women’s basketball crown later this month.

MFM Women Basketball Club and Nigeria Customs emerged as the dominant teams in their respective conferences, completing the two phases unbeaten and establishing themselves as early favourites for the title.

MFM were particularly impressive in the Atlantic Conference, winning all 14 of their matches across the first and second phases.

Nigeria Customs were equally dominant in the Savannah Conference, winning all 10 of their matches to secure their place at the Final 8.

Joining MFM from the Atlantic Conference are First Bank, Victoria Queens and Bayelsa Blue Whales.

From the Savannah Conference, AS Sky Queens, Titans and Air Warriors secured the remaining three places alongside Customs.

The NBBF said the Final 8 is scheduled for the last week of September at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, although the exact dates are yet to be announced.

“We specially thank Zenith Bank for their continued support and for encouraging female basketball in Nigeria,” the NBBF said in a statement.

“Next up is the Final 8 in Lagos, last week in September (Indoor National Stadium). The exact dates will be communicated as approved by both the NBBF and Zenith Bank.”

MFM will be seeking to reclaim the title after losing last year’s championship to Dolphins, while Customs will be aiming to secure only the second league title in their history.

However, defending champions Dolphins will not be in Lagos for the title battle after a disappointing campaign.

The Atlantic Conference champions managed only three victories across the two phases, narrowly avoiding relegation but failing to secure a place among the top four.

With Dolphins eliminated and MFM and Customs arriving unbeaten, the Final 8 promises a fresh title race as the leading women’s basketball clubs in the country converge on Lagos.