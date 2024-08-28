The Concerned People of Benin Nation (CPBN) yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue an unreserved written public apology to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare for what they termed, “sacrilegious disrespect” to the revered throne of the Benin Kingdom.

In a strongly worded press statement read by Prof. Amen Uhunmwangho at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat in Benin City, Edo State and signed by others including (Dr) Jacob Abusomwan, Barr. Osarenkhoe, Leftist Agho Omobude, Mr. Iyamu Osaro Culture, Comrade Eseosa Omoregbee,

Chief Omuemu Etinoso, Chief Friday Omoragbon and Rev Osamuyimen Isibor said the apology, they insist, should also be published in at least three national newspapers.

They noted, “The apology is one of the series of grievances the group demands immediate action for based on their claims of serious wrongs that the governor has committed against the Benin Kingdom and its people.

“The CPBN, representing a broad coalition of Edo State residents, also demands an immediate halt to the ongoing construction of a museum for repatriated Benin artefacts, which they claim is being built without the Oba’s approval.

“Additionally, they call for the withdrawal of lawsuits allegedly filed by certain Enigie against the Omo N’Oba and the reallocation of lands and properties whose Certificates of Occupancy were revoked by the governor, affecting prominent individuals, including Pst. Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Captain Hosa Okunbor.

“Furthermore, the CPBN demands the return of communal lands they claim were illegally acquired by the state government and the payment of salaries and allowances to 14 Edo State House of Assembly members who have been unconstitutionally denied their seats for four years.”