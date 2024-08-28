A philanthropist, Summers Vitus Nwokie, popularly known as Ikukuoma Mbaise, has commenced the construction of a $200 million medical facility and modern morgue in his hometown, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area of Imo State.

Ikukuoma disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri while inspecting the ongoing project in the Mbaise area.

He said the move was to revolutionise healthcare in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

Ikukuoma, who is also the founder of Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation as well as the president of Ikukuoma Football Club, said: “The medical facility will feature state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, robotics technology, specialised wards for various medical disciplines, and a research centre dedicated to advancing medical science and treatment options in Nigeria.

“The modern morgue will provide world-class mortuary services, addressing a long-standing regional healthcare infrastructure gap. This morgue also comes with a chapel, so funeral mass can be held there, which would drastically cut down funeral expenses, and the morgue is 90% ready.”

He added, “This project is more than just a building; it’s a commitment to the people of Imo State and the surrounding states. I have always believed that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. With this facility, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that right for everyone in this region.”

He continued: “Mbaise has always been home. It is where my roots are, and it is only fitting that I invest in the health and well-being of my people. The facility is expected to provide much-needed healthcare services and create numerous job opportunities for residents. With the influx of medical professionals and ancillary staff, the project will significantly boost the local economy.”

Residents have continued to express joy over the project, as they described it as a “dream come true for the people of Mbaise. For years, we’ve struggled with inadequate healthcare facilities. This project is going to save lives and improve the quality of healthcare for generations to come,” said Dr. Nnenna Okoro, a physician.

However, the founder said the medical facility is slated for completion by late 2025, with plans for continuous expansion and the addition of more specialized services as the community’s needs evolve, while the morgue is slated for completion by late 2024.