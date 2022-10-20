Estam University, Cotonou, Benin Republic is set to confer honourary doctorate degrees on veteran Nigerian actress, Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu. Also, five other Nigerians will be honoured with the honourary doctorate degree.

They included a medical doctor in Jalingo, Taraba State, Philip Babalola; the CEO of Uvest, Awoyungbo Olugbenga Jackson; the CEO Fierce Nation, Hajiya Halima Umar, and Hon Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu. They would be conferred the doctorate degrees at the 2022 convocation ceremony of the university which is scheduled to hold on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Estam University is a Pan African University with the purpose of raising exceptional leaders by providing qualities that are prerequisite for personal fulfillment, career success, and responsible citizenship in a culturally diverse, rapidly changing and increasingly global society.