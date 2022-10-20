Minister of women affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has called on well-meaning Nigerians to promote girl child education.

Tallen made the call while speaking at the global reunion and annual general meeting (AGM) of the Old Students Association of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bida, held in Abuja.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the education of the girl child and every child and to mop up support for the government to ensure that no child is left behind on the street,” she said.

The minister said without children, there is no future, adding that education is the greatest asset that can lead to meaningful development in Nigeria.

“The education of the girl-child is key because she’s a mother. An educated mother will bring up children and her family well, she will make sure our children go to school, be it a boy or a girl.

“If you educate women, you are educating the community and the nation at large. Therefore, let us ensure that the girl child is educated, not just a girl child, every child is educated, because our children are the future,” she said. LEADERSHIP reported earlier that the association had celebrated the 48th anniversary of the school.

Speaking on the occasion, its global president, Bukola Olatunji said there is need for individuals and the government to come up with practical steps to address the challenge.

“It is not just unity schools; something has happened to us. I was in a group of some people that went to visit the United States and they were talking about the issue of people not coming to class but they still got a degree. The quality of education is falling everywhere and it is our duty as individuals to make a difference in our little spaces,” she stated.