All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue State chapter has accused Governor Samuel Ortom of illegal and unlawful interference in the smooth running of the local government councils describing the act as unconstitutional and unforgivable.

The party’s publicity secretary, Daniel Ihomun, who made this known during a press conference in Makurdi also called on the State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor for maladministration so as to save the local government administrations from going into extinction, adding that after over two months of swearing-in the council chairmen, the governor is yet to swear-in councillors.

“The primary role of the legislature in every tier of government is to ensure checks and balances, especially when it comes to the financial expenditure of the executive arm. The councilors have a duty of supervising the discharge of the functions of their respective LG chairmen, as provided under the Fourth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, the publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bemgba Iortyom described the persistent attack on the governor as a clear indication of politics taken to the rock bottom of negativity where the very essence of society itself is put to jeopardy in the quest by a group to usurp access to power.

“It is a shame for a party like APC which took over half a year to pick its cabinet composed of recycled politicians to come out in a press conference to ask the State House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.

“We call on Benue people to beware of these same children of ‘Federal Might’ as they have once again started the same and by now familiar dance steps targeted as usurping the popular mandate of the people which is being lustfully desired after by external forces which mean only ill for Benue and her people.

“PDP and the Ortom administration under the party’s control owe the people a duty of care to provide governance to them and a contractual obligation to discharge on the sworn oath of government to secure the lives and properties of the people while ensuring an enabling environment for them to thrive in private enterprise and industry,” he said.

According to Iortyom APC in Benue State is the most irresponsible, most dysfunctional and most unpatriotic opposition political party ever in the political history of the state.