Inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba has partnered with the Business Education Examinations Council (BEEC) to train the police public relations corps headed by the force public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on crisis management.

The police public relations corps comprises zonal police public relations officers (ZPPROs), state command police public relations officers (PPROs), liaison officers and officers from the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Adejobi said the three-day training which was held in Lagos between 16th and 19th August, 2022, focused on channels, methodology, and strategies for effective crisis communication.

The training was domesticated to the peculiar Nigerian situation with relevant case studies and simulations and equally explored and simplified gray areas in police public partnership for an effective and citizen-led policing system.

The training coincided with the ongoing training for officers and men on election security management towards the 2023 general election, being held across the six geo-political zones of the country, with a view to having harmonised, actionable, effective and acceptable election security in Nigeria.

The Force PRO further stated that the inspector-general of police has emphasized his commitment to promoting core values of modern policing agenda within the Nigeria Police Force via regular and sound training and retraining.

He urged citizens, as strategic stakeholders in security management, to continuously collaborate with the police to achieve the all-round reform agenda of his administration.