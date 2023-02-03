All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benue State has disclosed that 12 gubernatorial aspirants are billed to participate in the rescheduled governorship primary election slated to hold today in 137 council wards of 11 local government areas (LGAs).

Election materials were on Thursday morning distributed as early as 6am by the re-run election committee members, alongside the state working committee and the party stakeholders.

The re-run committee earlier held a meeting with state working committee of the party as well as stakeholders

The rescheduled governorship primary election which had a five-man member was headed by Senator Basheer Lado as chairman, Hon. Baba Liman, Yakubu Adamu and Ahmed Attah members, while Margaret Duru is the secretary of the committee.

The party also constituted the rescheduled primary election appeal panel to handle any contentious issues that may arise during the election.