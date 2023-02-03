President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Mamman Nami on his 55th birthday, praising him for making commendable efforts to raise government revenues, especially at this time of great need.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide , Garba Shehu noted that the leadership and guidance of Nami has repositioned operations and staff of the agency, using technological tools to institute far more transparency, accountability, and effectiveness, which has, in turn, translated into the increased capacity to deliver on mandate with results manifestly seen.

The president commended the executive chairman for bringing many years of experience in financial services to bear on the foremost tax regulator, with a growing impact on the economy, especially as the government expands and prioritizes infrastructure development.

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the executive chairman and his family.