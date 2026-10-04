The Benue State Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Denis Iyaghigba, has suspended the activities of the Nigeria Union of Maritime Workers (NUMW), River Buruku branch, following a boat mishap in which several passengers remain missing.

Iyaghigba announced the suspension after an on-the-spot assessment visit to the scene of the accident on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Head of Media and Public Orientation in the Office of the Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Lubem Gena, the commissioner also ordered the suspension of the line operator and the arrest and detention of the boat skipper involved in the incident.

According to the statement, the ministry has activated its search and rescue operations and is working with local divers to intensify efforts to locate the missing passengers.

Iyaghigba also directed the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to investigate the incident and determine its immediate, remote and underlying causes.

He ordered strict compliance with the mandatory use of life jackets at all river crossing points across the state.

The statement said the owner of an abandoned barge believed to have contributed to the accident was given a seven-day ultimatum to evacuate it from the crossing point or risk its confiscation by the government.

The commissioner said he would also work closely with relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) during the week to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and strengthen safety measures on the state’s waterways.

The government said further details would be made available as investigations and rescue efforts continued.

A wooden boat carrying about 70 mourners reportedly capsized while crossing the River Buruku in Buruku local government area of Benue State.

The mourners had crossed the river to attend a burial ceremony and were returning to their locations when the incident occurred.

The Chairman of Buruku Local Government Area, Raymond Zege, who confirmed the incident, said the boat developed a technical fault while more than 70 occupants were on the river.