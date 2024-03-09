Armed men suspected to be herdsmen on Thursday invaded Wa-ndoo community in Mbalom council ward of Gwer-East local government area of Benue State, killing 16 farmers while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The attackers reportedly invaded the community at about 7 p.m. with guns and machetes and began shooting indiscriminately, residents said.

Governor Hyacinth Alia in a reaction directed security operatives to go after the attackers.

The governor in a message through his chief press secretary, Tersoo Kula, said; “We gave these criminals orders to leave the state immediately, we also gave ultimatum to those practicing open grazing in the state to ensure they comply with the law or leave the state within 14 days.

“The ultimatum has since elapsed. So I strongly believe that what happened at Wandoo is a calculated attempt by the armed herdsmen to test the resolve of my government over the matter I have already given priority.”

He warned that criminals under whatsoever guise should know that the time is up and there is no going back on strict enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law (2017).

He assured the families of victims that his administration would not sleep until the perpetrators are caught and brought before the law.