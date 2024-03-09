Minister of state for agriculture and food security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has saluted the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for being emerging as the LEADERSHIP “Governor of The Year 2023.”

Abdullahi stated this in a press statement he signed yesterday, expressing delight with Governor Bago’s achievements within nine months in office.

The minister lauded the leader’s dedicated focus on delivering meaningful governance to the state.

“The accolade recognises the governor’s efforts in urban renewal, infrastructure investment, and rural transformation, showcasing a commitment that goes beyond rhetoric,” he said.

He emphasised governor Bago’s dedication to harnessing Niger State’s natural endowments for revolutionary agricultural production.

He said in response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for a state of emergency on food security, Governor Bago had taken practical steps to cultivate over one million hectares of fertile land, bolstered by the acquisition of high-capacity tractors and harvesters to enhance mechanization and sustainable agronomic practices.

He emphasised that the LEADERSHIP Newspapers award serves as a motivator for governor Bago to persist in altering the governance narrative of Niger State.

Abdullahi highlighted the governor’s recent milestone – signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lagos State governor, marking a long-term partnership known as the Produce-For-Lagos Initiative.

He said this agreement positions Lagos as a significant off-taker for various agricultural produce from Niger State.