Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has felicitated with women in the state on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, stressing the need for more women inclusion in decision making.

In his message to mark the day, Governor Ododo praised the contributions of women to the development of the state.

While acknowledging that more work needs to be done to address challenges faced by women, he commended the progress made towards gender equality, addressing gender-based violence and bridging gaps in opportunities for women in education, entrepreneurship and political leadership in the state.

“Women play pivotal roles in the development of any individual, families and the society. They are the bedrock of our communities, raising families, supporting community development initiatives and driving economic growth.

“As we celebrate our women on this special day, let us reflect on how the courage and determination of women around the world have shaped human progress in civil liberties, universal suffrage and equality that defines the progress of every society.

“We must remember that despite the heights attained by women in education, medical sciences, sports entrepreneurship and leadership, women still face violence and discrimination in several spheres of life.

“We must work hard to break down these barriers and ensure that all women, regardless of their background, have the chance to reach their full potential in our society,” the governor said.