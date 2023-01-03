The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has described the over seven years leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as characterised by misrule and mismanagement of the commonwealth of Nigeria on a scale of genocidal proportions.

This is even as the party’s spokesperson Bemgba Iortyom in a statement of felicitation with Benue People at the new year stated that “we equally empathize with all the victims of the national catastrophe called APC mis-rule which ranks as the greatest disaster to have befallen Nigeria since independence, by far more adverse in impact than even the civil war.”

He said, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State salutes the people of the state on the occasion of the New Year, 2023, our great party also reaffirms confidence in its leadership under Governor Samuel Ortom, and his stand on issues both at the national and local levels of the polity”.

The party hailed the ‘Benue Spirit’ which has endured and thrived under the most challenging circumstances and particularly empathises with victims of the misrule and mismanagement of the commonwealth of Nigeria by APC on a scale of genocidal proportions.

According to him, “In Benue State, the victims who have been chased from their homes by hordes of murderous, land-grabbing terrorists to be marooned in IDP camps, rendered destitute and unable to afford the basic needs of life like food, clothing, shelter, medicare, education by a cabal which holds sway at Aso Rock who have visited a scorched-earth agenda on the economy through unprecedented corruption.

“It is in light of this that our great party under the leadership of Governor Ortom charges the people to be vigilant against repeating the miscalculation of 2015 which gifted power to those undeserving of it at the national level.”