Like most states the politics of zoning in Benue has been topical. For pundits, zoning, which has become a critical element in Nigeria’s political space, is an essential ingredient for any party that hopes to win the election.

But in some states, zoning appears not to have applied since 1999 and Benue is one of them.

Since 1999 till date, the Tiv speaking part of the state which has two senatorial districts has produced the state governors namely current minister of special duties, Senator George Akume; Senator Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom.

For political purposes the state is administered along lines of zones A, B and C. Interestingly, power has been rotated between zone A and B; with Akume (B), Suswam (A) and Ortom (B). Zone C is the Idoma speaking area and despite producing a Senate President in Senator David Mark and a minister of interior, now Senator Abba Moro, it is yet to produce a governor.

The current political situation is so because zones A and B which are mainly the Tiv speaking have 14 local governments as against the nine in zone C, making it less in numerical advantage of sorts.

However, in the spirit of justice and fairness, the people of zone C have been appealing to their zone A and B brothers to concede the governorship seat to them.

But going into 2023, while the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC), is yet to take a position on how its candidate will emerge, the PDP has begun the process of finding a consensus candidate through zoning.

As such when the PDP in Benue people disclosed it would zone its 2023 governorship ticket to Vandeikya and Otukpo local governments respectively, it got many watchers of the state politics intrigued.

Although the party has fixed April 7 for it to take its final position on zoning to enable it to get a consensus candidate especially from the Tiv area, mixed reactions have trailed the move.

While some persons describe the zoning as a possible road to failure if party members are not allowed to choose a popular candidate, others are of the view that the zoning process will help the party reduce inter-party tensions and come up with a credible candidate that will defeat the APC come 2023.

The Ochi’Idoma and a group known as Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM) are calling for a power shift to Benue South Senatorial District, while the Kwande and Jechira are also insisting that it is their turn to produce Governor Samuel Ortom’s successor.

In the build up to 2023, PDP in Benue State had no less than 34 PDP governorship aspirants ahead of 2023. But with this new arrangement, the party has now pruned down the number to Zones A and C considering that the incumbent overnor is from Zone B.

The publicity secretary of the party in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, revealed that the decision was reached at a special stakeholders meeting to zone the ticket in the Tiv speaking area which comprised 14 local governments to Vandaikya.

According to him, this was done after a consensus candidate in the Idoma speaking area was reached at an earlier meeting. The consensus candidate is the incumbent deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abounu.

Iortyom explained that deliberations at the later meeting involved the party’s top leadership which includes Governor Ortom; PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; former governor and serving senator, Gabriel Suswam; and BoT member, Chief Mrs. Margaret Icheen, as well as members of the House of Representatives.

Given a bit-by-bit rundown on what transpired, Iortyom said, a special ad-hoc committee headed by the party’s state deputy chairman, Hon. Isaac Mffo, received the mandate at the meeting to first, deliberate and arrived at a zoning of the governorship ticket between the Kwande and Jechira intermediate areas, which Jechira was favoured on grounds of equity, inclusiveness and fairness.

He maintained that the Mffo-led committee was further mandated to deliberate on a zoning of the ticket between Vandeikya and Konshisha local government areas which comprises the Jechira bloc following which Vandeikya got the nod for the same reasons of equity, inclusiveness and fairness earlier adduced in favour of Jechira against Kwande.

He however said, “Thursday, 7th April, 2022 was then slated as the date for the adoption of a consensus candidate for the party’s Governorship ticket in the Tiv speaking area.”

Governor Ortom however expressed satisfaction with the process, stating that PDP in the state has opted for a pruning down of the number of aspirants in the race to avoid unnecessary expenditure for the aspirants while creating synergy within the party as it heads to the general elections next year.

The governor commended the unity of purpose and peaceful interaction which has been the hallmark of relations among the governorship aspirants on the platform of the party so far, even as he charged them to maintain their bond of unity in pursuit of the larger objectives of retaining the governorship seat in the state and winning federal power for it in 2023.

Ayu also lauded the depth of quality among the pool of aspirants on the party’s platform, assuring them that he will use his good offices to grant them access to opportunities for participation in party assignments at the national level and as well guarantee for them inclusion in government at the federal level should the party win the 2023 elections in the state and at the national levels.

On his part, Suswam enjoined the aspirants to embrace the fact that only one among them will eventually emerge victorious, a victory he emphasized must be taken to be for all of them as one indivisible family.

The senator also cautioned that none of them should consider leaving the party as it remains the most viable political platform in Nigeria presently.

Chairman of the Forum of Benue PDP 2023 Governorship Aspirants, Barrister Chille Igbawua, on behalf of the aspirants pledged to accept and abide by the decisions taken by the leadership of the PDP as loyal party men who have placed the collective interest of the party above their individual ambitions.

In his reaction, a governorship aspirant, Terwase Orbunde, hailed the concept of zoning the gubernatorial position.

The former chief of staff to the governor, in a statement, however said he would take some time to consult before making a comprehensive reaction to the development but assured that his political future which he said is anchored on divine providence remained bright.

Orbunde reiterated his faith in God who created heaven and earth and had the ultimate say in the affairs of men.

Another PDP governorship aspirant, Terver Akase, said he submits to the decision of the party to zone the 2023 guber seat to Vandeikya local government area of the Jechira bloc.

A statement by the media director of Akase’s governorship campaign organisation, Nathaniel Nongu, said the interest of the party is above any personal ambition just as he pledged unflinching loyalty to PDP.

Akase, a former chief press secretary to the governor, expressed his willingness to support whoever the PDP chooses as its guber candidate for next year’s polls.

He appreciated his teeming supporters across the State for the uncommon determination they have demonstrated towards his gubernatorial aspiration and urged them to also accept the decision of the party in good faith.

He further commended the leadership provided by Governor Samuel Ortom, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Gabriel Suswam, the State Chairman of the party, Sir John Ngbede, among other leaders.

Akase affirmed his abiding faith in Benue’s greatness, emphasizing that “other States of the federation may be the gateway to Nigeria but Benue is the destination. This State has given us so much. It is therefore incumbent on us to give our best to the State.”

Whether this zoning arrangement will favour the Idoma speaking area which has not tasted power since 1999 is another matter.