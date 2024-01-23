French striker Karim Benzema is feeling the pressure at Saudi club Al-Ittihad and has expressed a desire for a temporary departure, according to an AFP report.

The tension reached a boiling point during a recent meeting with club leadership and coach Marcelo Gallardo, described as “bad-tempered.”

Benzema reportedly voiced his inability to perform at his best under the current environment.

Al-Ittihad proposed a loan deal within the Saudi Pro League, but Benzema declined.

Meanwhile, reports in England suggest Premier League club Chelsea might be interested in a temporary loan.

However, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Al-Ittihad, appears firm on keeping Benzema for now.

A source close to PIF stated, “there is no option that Benzema leaves this month,” the AFP reports.

The 36-year-old returned late from the mid-season break and currently trains alone due to “discipline reasons,” excluded from the team’s Dubai training camp.

Benzema’s impact on the pitch has been mixed, scoring nine goals but lagging behind league top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo (20 goals).

Additionally, Al-Ittihad’s performance has been concerning, sitting seventh with the fewest goals scored and most conceded among PIF-owned teams.

The league resumes on February 7th, and it remains to be seen if Benzema’s situation at Al-Ittihad will be resolved before then.