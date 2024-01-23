The Cross River State government has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to promptly establish a military base in the troubled Belegate community of Obanliku Local Government Area, Cross River State.

Mr. James Anam, Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), made the demand while addressing journalists in Calabar on Tuesday.

Anam explained that an appeal had already been made to the military high command, seeking the establishment of a military base in the troubled area to deter attackers from the farming community in Cross River, where residents live in constant fear.

Belegate community recently faced severe attacks by Ambazonian separatists, who alleged that the community harboured fugitives from the South West of Cameroon.

Last month, the separatists attacked Belegate, resulting in the killing of a clan head, abduction of residents, rape of women, burning of houses, and occupation of the area for over a week until Nigerian security operatives intervened.

The SEMA DG stressed that the establishment of a military base in the area would help reduce incidents of attacks and address the security challenges faced by the community.

He said that such a military presence would deter Ambazonian separatists from further attacking the residents.

“The situation in Belegete and other borderline communities is worrisome to us as an agency. We have communicated with the Red Cross and NEMA for relief materials and indeed given their support to the community. With a military base, the people of Okwa and Belegate communities can be at rest because of the attacks by Ambazonian fighters.

“We have spoken to the people, asking them to be calm, as help would soon come because I know that the responsible administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will definitely swing into action to put an end to all the attacks,” Anam maintained.