Prof. Chris Imumolen (PCI) Foundation has offered a cash gift of 1 million CFA to its best graduating students from the prestigious Global Wealth University in Lome, Togo.

Amaobi Precious was among the students who took part in the recent 2024 convocation ceremony of the school.

In her response, Amaobi Precious, who enjoyed a tuition-free scholarship, said the cash prize was a surprise as she never expected it.

Describing the opportunity to study in the school as a privilege, she thanked Prof. Imumolen and the university management team for their commitment to raising leaders who can confront society’s challenges.

She also encouraged students who hope for excellence in their academic pursuits to be focused, committed, and hard-working without losing focus.

The convocations took place in Togo and Ghana simultaneously at the same university, while the Nigerian one is coming up next week.

In his address, the vice-chancellor of the university and the founder of the PCI Foundation, Prof Chris Imumolen, reiterated the academic institution’s readiness to train leaders who are well-equipped to confront global challenges and propose solutions to problems bordering on development.

He said, “The world is confronted with economic, engineering, and technological problems, and many countries are advancing to the fourth industrial revolution.

“In Africa, we need leaders who will be fit. At Global Wealth University, we are preparing and nurturing our students to be outstanding in their academics and have top-notch skills that will be added to their academic programme.

“We have made professional training compulsory for every student, and that is out of curriculum, which we feel is needed to build them to be solution providers and not just job-seekers”, he stated.

He also revealed the university’s plan to ensure its graduates have access to funding to help them pursue entrepreneurship.