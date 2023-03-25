Actress and content creator, Favour Oma has said that one of several things people don’t know about her is that she is still a virgin.

The Anambra-born actress and entrepreneur who has kept herself creating entertaining skits for her fans on social media made this revelation in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Newspaper.

In addition to still being a virgin, Oma who is in her 30s said she is circumcised, an orphan and in a relationship.

“LOL! Three things people don’t about me? People don’t know that I’m circumcised. Secondly, I am orphan. And thirdly, I am still a virgin, waiting for Mr Right. My dad died when I was two years old, and my mum died on December 20, 2013. So, I have hustled to make something of myself.”

Speaking of her work as a content creator, the actress who produced Tapam and Ochiwa said she is neither loud as pertained to her industry nor is content creation an easy.

“You will always almost want to think your head off trying to compile a great, meaningful story. Thank God for His grace. I have personally long given up on the Nigeria movie industry because it’s all messed up, where everything has to be done with conditions. I hope things get better someday for the upcoming generation of creatives because some of us who didn’t give in are already in the skit-making space, and that move, personally, is my best decision ever.”

Oma who has been sexually harassed in the industry said only the desperate ones give in to it. “They don’t force it. That’s the everything that is being done with conditions. For me, it can be curbed. Everyone just needs to work hard so that they don’t depend on any producer or director giving them jobs. Rather they employ them too. With that there will be some respect (in the industry) in presenting sex for jobs.”

Born Favour Nwaoma Ogochukwu Onyebuchi, the versatile actress has been around the entertainment industry nearly a decade, and has plans to produce a cinematic movie this year starring Nollywood actors.