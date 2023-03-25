MC Aloy, is arguably one of the popular Master of Ceremony (MC) artistes in Abuja, has advised creatives on how to make the best of their careers early on.

The Chemistry Education graduate from the University of Maiduguri, who has hosted the wedding of five governors’ children including that of Dunamis founder, Pastor Enenche’s daughter and the daughter of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha urged creatives to “find their style and the world will come to you.”

Born Kingsley Chimezie O. ALozie, MC Aloy current success didn’t come easy. Between being groomed by his mentor 2jenz (Abdu Smai Bulama) and squatting with mate in Abuja, to work the network of his more popular colleagues, he had had to convince his mother that mceeing, largely seen as a jester’s job with little pay where he came from will one day pay off.

He has however, come a long way from his early days of earning N20,000 on his first gig, and since migrating to Abuja in 2019, to earning six figures per gig.

The secret, he said, is to believe in oneself, discover one’s unique style and the world will be hooked. This in addition, to his online presence, which he deploys to ensuring his events go viral.

“No one is ready to invest in anyone with low self-esteem. Believe in your craft and find a definite style out of many. If you find your style, the world will come to you, people will come to you. So, my advice for creatives is to work hard but while working hard, work smart too, because it pays more to work smart. Then, find your feet and do your thing.”

In addition to hosting the weddings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son Mr Yusuf Buhari to Zainab Bayero, the eldest daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Kano, MC Aloy has also hosted the weddings of Kebbi State Governor’s daughter, Atiku Bagudu, Gombe State’s Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s son’s wedding, and former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima daughter’s wedding and a few others.

He, however noted that while his biggest clients didn’t pay much, the opportunities resulting from those gigs was worth it. The artiste expressed optimism to mentor upcoming mcees in the future, just as he was mentored to pave the way for a better career in the entertainment industry for them.