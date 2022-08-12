THE HARDER THEY FALL – JEYMES SAMUEL

Jeymes Samuel’s score to The Harder They Fall is one of the most refreshing film scores of recent years. Samuel starts with some basic aspects of what we’d expect from a “typical” Western score, then turns it on its head with folk, field holler/songs, hip hop, and more.

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH – CARTER BURWELL

Carter Burwell is probably best known for his collaborations with the Coen Brothers, but The Tragedy of Macbeth is his first collaboration with just one brother. Not surprisingly, the results are just as good. The Tragedy of Macbeth is a fairly minimal score, with two slow, dour themes that both focus heavily on the inevitable titular tragedy.

BENEDETTA – ANNE DUDLEY

Benedetta received a decent amount of hype when it first hit the festival circuits, but lost amidst that discourse was that it had an Anne Dudley score. It’s a very string-heavy score with a strong foundation of female choral vocals singing in Latin, giving it a dignified, undeniably Catholic identity.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE – JAMES NEWTON HOWARD

James Newton Howard’s score for the third part of the Fantastic Beasts series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will be a great addition to the composer’s work on the previous two Fantastic Beasts films.

THE NORTHMAN – ROBIN CAROLAN AND SEBASTIAN GAINSBOROUGH

The Northman is a dark and ominous Viking revenge epic. Director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) teamed up with electronic musicians Robin Carloan and Sebastian Gainsborough to bring the ancient world of the Vikings to life.

HALLOWEEN ENDS – JOHN CARPENTER

John Carpenter, one of the original architects of horror soundtracks, returns this year as composer for Halloween Ends, the third instalment of David Gordon Green’s take on the Halloween franchise.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION – MICHAEL GIACCHINO

Michael Giacchino, who we recently profiled for his work on The Batman, returns again this year with the score for the third instalment of the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Universe, Jurassic World: Dominion. Giacchino is well-versed in the musical world of the Jurassic Universe.

