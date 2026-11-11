Constituents across Borno State have said the N1.06 billion campaign support provided by the member representing Biu/Bayo/ Kwaya Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency, Hon. Aliyu Betra, to All Progressives Congress (APC) 10 House of Representatives candidates and 28 State Assembly candidates across the state will significantly boost their chances of winning the 2027 elections.

The constituents said the financial assistance would strengthen the candidates’ campaigns, enhance grassroots mobilisation, and increase the party’s visibility across their respective constituencies.

It would be recalled that Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, had on Sunday, during the inauguration of the 2027 APC campaign committees at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House, Maiduguri disclosed that

Betra donated N50 million each to the 10 House of Representatives candidates and N20 million each to the 28 State House of Assembly candidates contesting the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the likely impact of the support, a constituent from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi, said the funds would enable the candidates to reach more voters and prosecute their campaigns more effectively.

According to him, the financial support would also improve the party’s visibility and enable candidates to communicate their programmes and political messages directly to the electorate.

Ashemi, however, cautioned the beneficiaries against misusing or diverting the funds, stressing that the money should be applied judiciously to the purpose for which it was provided.

He noted that the prevailing economic hardship and cash constraints had made political participation increasingly difficult, particularly for candidates without adequate financial resources.

He said Betra’s intervention would therefore give candidates with limited resources an opportunity to strengthen their campaigns and compete more effectively in the elections.

The constituent added that responsible utilisation of the funds would be critical to ensuring that the financial support translated into meaningful political mobilisation and support for the candidates.

Similarly, a constituent from Biu local government area, Ali Ibrahim, commended Betra for supporting the 38 APC candidates and urged other wealthy politicians in the state to emulate the gesture.

Ibrahim described the donation as a commendable initiative that could provide the candidates with the resources needed to prosecute their campaigns and mobilise voters ahead of the elections.

He said the gesture deserved commendation from APC members, noting that financial support for candidates would strengthen their campaigns and improve the party’s visibility across their constituencies.

According to him, affluent politicians in the state should emulate Betra by supporting candidates, particularly those who may lack the financial capacity to run effective campaigns.

Ibrahim, however, urged the beneficiaries to ensure that the funds were judiciously utilised for the purpose for which they were provided.

He advised the candidates to deploy the money towards grassroots mobilisation, voter engagement and other legitimate campaign activities rather than diverting it to personal use.

Meanwhile, Betra has urged APC stakeholders and members of the campaign committees to take the party’s campaign to the grassroots through door-to-door, unit-to-unit and ward-to-ward mobilisation.

Speaking during the inauguration, he urged party members to return to their respective communities and intensify efforts to secure victory for the APC at the polls.

Betra also called on party stakeholders to reconcile with members who contested the party’s primaries but lost, stressing that unity remained essential to the party’s success.

He said the campaign should not be restricted to rallies and public events, but should involve direct engagement with voters at the grassroots.

“We must go and meet the people door-to-door, unit-by-unit and ward-by-ward,” he said.

He urged party leaders and supporters to set aside their differences, reach out to aggrieved members and work collectively towards victory.

According to him, bringing together those who contested and lost the primaries would strengthen the party and ensure that all stakeholders worked towards a common objective.

He therefore directed party members to commence grassroots mobilisation immediately, stressing that the real work of winning the election begins with taking the party’s message directly to the people.