Stakeholders have called for a strong collaboration to halt irregular migration in Nigeria.

The stakeholders spoke yesterday in Abuja at the M.S. Dogara’s three books’ launch with the titles: “Sparks in the Meadow”, “Walking in Storms” and “A Midnight Migration”.

In her keynote address, the migration governance and development, human security expert, Dr Grace Perpetual Dafiel, canvassed teamwork to promote the regular pathways and discourage irregular migration.

The publisher/editor-in-chief, Paradigm City Publishing Ltd, Abuja, Chiedu Ezeanah, lauded the author, for the great work and helping to build a better society through his writing.

He said Dogara demonstrated hard work by writing three books at the same time which portrays life’s journey.

Former president of Nigerian Association of Authors (ANA), Mallam Denja Abdullahi said migration (Japa Syndrome) is a very critical issue that the society is facing. He added that migration has been in existence since the beginning of man.

Dogara said it is a common trend in African countries to see people, especially the youths, nursing desperate ambition of migrating to Europe, mostly irregular, without considering the underlining dangers.