Betway has donated food items worth millions of naira to victims of the recent flood that ravaged communities in Bayelsa State.

The presentation of the food items was done at the Bayelsa State office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The chief operating officer of Betway Nigeria, Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, who led the team commiserated with the flood victims, many of whom were left homeless.

The floods also destroyed residents’ only means of livelihood, inevitably leading to increased hunger amongst affected communities. This, he said, is the reason why Betway as a responsible company is supporting NEMA in its disaster relief provisions for affected communities in Bayelsa.

Otunba Olamuyiwa stated that the donation forms part of the company’s duty and belief to do its best to leave positive imprints in the countries that Betway operates, in addition to its offering of unique betting products and encouraging responsible gaming among players.

Receiving the relief materials, Hon Igrubia Walaman Sam, chairman, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), applauded Betway’s generosity. He expressed joy over the company’s support of BSEMA and NEMA in providing succour to flood victims in the state. He described the conation as timely due to the period which coincides with the yuletide, adding that it would bring smiles to the faces of recipients.

He called on other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to join NEMA in providing the much-needed support to communities affected by flood and other natural disasters in the country.

The South-South zonal coordinator of NEMA, Godwin Tepkikor, applauded Betway’s show of love by donating food and daily needed materials in support of government’s efforts to cushion the effects of the flooding of communities in the state.

According to him, more companies should take corporate social responsibility even more seriously by providing support to communities in and outside the environment they do business.

The items donated include bags of rice, beans, gallons of groundnut oil, cartons of noodles, spaghetti, tomato pastes, antiseptics, toothpaste, bathing soap, sanitary towels, among other essential items worth five million naira.