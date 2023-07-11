Beware Of Gov Uzodimma, Lawmaker Advises Tinubu

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, has described the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as “evil governor.”

Uzodimma, who is the chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), recently led his colleagues to a meeting with APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, over the choice principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

This was immediately after the elections of National Assembly’s principal officers as announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas.

Subsequently after the meeting, Adamu, the APC chairman disassociated the party from the election exercise in the two chambers of the National Assembly, saying that the party was not aware of the exercise. He claimed that he only heard of such events as rumours.

But, Ugochinyere described the development as the voice of ‘Jacob but the hands of Esua’, heaping instead the blame of such pronouncements by APC party chairman on Uzodimma, saying, “I think the ruling party made a wrong decision in choosing Uzodimma as chairman of Progressives governor Forum.”