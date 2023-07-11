Lionel Messi’s Official MLS Unveiling May Be Broadcast At Gold Cup Final

Lionel Messi has told the world he plans to go to South Florida, but his new team Inter Miami has yet to officially welcome the global icon. But that looks like it will change soon.

A presentation about the soccer legend joining the club may be broadcast at halftime of the Gold Cup final on Sunday, The Athletic reported, citing multiple sources who were briefed on the plans.

Major League Soccer has been in discussions with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), Fox and Univision over the the possibility of airing a part of Messi’s arrival celebration.

Publicly, Inter Miami has announced a Sunday event called “The Unveil,” which will begin at 8 pm ET. It will take place at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, occurring at the same time as the Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The semifinals of the tournament is this Wednesday, with the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on Panama while Mexico matches up against Jamaica. In a statement about the event, Inter Miami didn’t bring up Messi, but it did say that it will include “exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more.”