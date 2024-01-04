Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, (BASL), on Tuesday, said it will increase the level of collaboration with stakeholders, partners and regulatory agencies.

In a New Year message to its esteemed partners, stakeholders and passengers, BASL stated that the New Year offers fresh opportunities for growth, innovation, and collaboration.

The new year message made available to LEADERSHIP by the head Corporate Communications, Ajoke- Yinka- Olawuyi, said, as we bid farewell to the challenges and triumphs of the past year, BASL reflects on the resilience and commitment demonstrated by its staff and collaborators especially during the 2023 festive season.

“As we step into 2024, we do so with a sense of gratitude for the collective efforts that have contributed to our success. The New Year offers fresh opportunities for growth, innovation, and continued collaboration with our stakeholders, partners and regulatory agencies.”

“BASL is proud to say that all hands were on deck to ensure smooth operations at the terminal with little or no incidences. “The year 2023 has been a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to service excellence and operational efficiency.”

In the spirit of the New Year, BASL looks forward to continuing its mission of providing world-class aviation services at MMA2. The company expresses gratitude for the support received from passengers, airlines, regulatory bodies, and the broader aviation community.

BASL reaffirms its commitment to maintaining MMA2 as a beacon of efficiency, comfort, and convenience for air travellers.