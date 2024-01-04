The Bank of Industry (BOI) was honoured with two SERAS Awards at the recently concluded Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards also known as the SERAS CSR Awards.

BOI was awarded the ‘Best Company in Financial Inclusion’ and the ‘Most Effective MDA/Parastatal in Sustainable Development’.

BOI was recognised for its efforts and strides in championing sustainable development by supporting the growth of MSMEs through its Interventions platform via programmes such as the NG Cares, MSME Survival Fund and the State Enterprise Empowerment Programme (SEEP).

Speaking on this achievement, the managing director/ chief executive officer of BOI Dr. Olasupo Olusi said “this recognition is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of MSMEs and promoting sustainable development in Nigeria.

We remain committed to employing sustainable business practices in our operations in line with our strategic objectives.”

The SERAS CSR Awards seek to promote the actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa by providing a platform that measures and harmonises the contributions of the private sector, government/public sector, and non-governmental organisations to attain set targets.

The bank also won the ‘Best Company in Financial Inclusion’ and the “Best New Entry” Awards in 2021, as well as the “Best Company in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” award in 2022.