As ‘Biafra Day’ commemoration on May 30 spark debates and security concerns in the South-East, the Enugu State government has issued a statement emphasising that Thursday, May 30 is not a public holiday or sit-at-home day.

The development followed threats from the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who insisted on marking the day in remembrance of those who died during the Nigerian civil war (July 6, 1967 – January 15, 1970).

In response to IPOB’s call for a region-wide shutdown, the Enugu State government has mandated a roll call for its workers, warning that absence without valid reasons will result in dismissal from service.

The State’s Head of Service, Ken Ugwu, communicated the directive to all ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs), emphasising that “failure to be in their duty posts today (Thursday) will attract summary dismissal from service in line with the enabling provisions of the Public Service Rules.”

Governor Peter Mbah previously confronted IPOB with significant consequences last year, resulting in numerous casualties and a temporary halt in social and economic activities. The current directive aims to avoid similar disruptions, particularly during the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

Similarly, in Anambra State, the Police Command has deployed a Schools Protection Squad (SPS) to ensure the safety of students and school premises. Despite IPOB’s directive, the state government has dismissed the sit-at-home order.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Operations Department leads the SPS, supported by a joint security force comprising the Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and other agencies.

Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Obono Itam highlighted the importance of safeguarding students during the SSCE, stating, “The special squad was designed to protect the schools, students, and institutional infrastructure.”

Similarly, in Imo State, the Police Command has deployed personnel across all 27 local government areas to maintain peace and security. Police Commissioner Aboki Danjuma urged residents to ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home order and continue their daily activities without fear.

“The command, in synergy with other security agencies, has emplaced adequate security measures to evade any threat of attack by any insurgent group,” said Police Public Relations Officer, SP Henry Okoye.

The police have also established emergency lines for reporting suspicious activities, emphasising the need for vigilance among the public.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has adopted a diplomatic stance, acknowledging the right of people to mourn their dead while ensuring the continuity of academic activities. Otti-led administration is actively engaging with schools to prevent disruptions to the ongoing WAEC examinations.

“We are not interested in unnecessary confrontation with the people who are appealing for sit-at-home in honour of their dead ones,” Otti stated through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

The governor emphasised the importance of handling the situation with wisdom and diplomacy, noting that the period of the civil war holds significant emotional weight.