The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) jointly organised a rally to proffer solution to the issues of corruption as it affects Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, with the theme, “Stride Against Corruption: Unifying For Transparency and Accountability,” at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the Head, Public Interface Unit of the EFCC, Tony Orilade who shared insight on “Unmasking the faces of corruption: Exposing the culprits and their tactics,” described the anti-corruption fight as a collective effort, assuring that the EFCC is relentless in fighting the scourge.

Orilade urged Nigerians to report corrupt elements to the commission while assuring that the commission is always available to act on petitions brought to its table.

While fielding questions from participants, Orilade maintained that the commission is not lopsided in its fight against corruption, citing current corruption cases involving a former governor and a former minister who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his welcome address, NACAT Operational Manager, Stanley Ugagbe said that the programme was in continuation of the group’s contribution to the global fight against the draconian scourge of corruption.

Meanwhile, the ICPC representative at the event, Uba Emilia who is assistant director, Public Private Partnership Unit of the anti-graft body, stated that corruption, “the insidious misuse of power for personal gain has long plagued our nation, stifling development and eroding the foundations of our society.”

The director further noted that it permeates every level of government and society, from high-ranking officials to local bureaucrats.

Quoting Transparency International, Emilia said Nigeria consistently ranks among the most corrupt countries in the world, which she described as “a clear indicator of the magnitude of the problem we face.”

Among others, she said corruption undermines public trust in institutions, stifles economic activities, perpetuates inequality, severely hampers foreign investment, causes brain-drain and human capital flight; threatens development, breeds uneducated and unhealthy citizenry, births weak institutions and reduces life expectancy.

Proffering solutions to the vice, the ICPC personnel stated that the fight against corruption must be a collective effort. “It requires strong leadership, transparent institutions, and an engaged citizenry. Our leaders must demonstrate an unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability.

“Laws and regulations must be enforced impartially, and those found guilty of corrupt practices must face consequences, regardless of their status or connections,” she stated.