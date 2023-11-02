Stemming from its global commitment to improve learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025, BIC has launched its “Canvas of Change” programme in West Africa.

The programme, which was launched in October in commemoration of Teacher Appreciation Month, targets schools in Nigeria and Ivory Coast and is a phased year-long initiative.

The programme kicked off in Nigeria, hosting teachers from over 100 schools in Lagos State.

“Canvas of Change” aims to empower students, teachers, and parents to create meaningful and impactful change to make a lasting difference in generations to come.

Speaking on the programme, Business Development head at BIC Nigeria, Adeyemi Ojo said, “we are committed to education, and have been supporting the sector for years – globally and regionally.

“This year, we have partnered with experts in the field to further expand our reach and impact. We looked at what the sector needed and where we could provide expertise and support. Education remains at the forefront of what we do, and we remain committed to equipping educators with the right knowledge, skills, and methodologies to pass on to students, who will one day lead our nation.”

Speaking on the impactful endeavour, the teacher and programme coordinator for Olasunkanmi Opeifa Educational Foundation, Opeifa Olasukanmi said, “Redefining education as a gateway, not a barrier, involves mastering clear and empathetic communication through assessment and feedback.

“I am immensely thrilled to collaborate with BIC to bring this initiative to life through which we aim to empower educators to make a lasting impact on the learning experience.”

The managing director at TRACE Academia, Femi Taiwo added, “With the fast pace of change driven by rapid digitization and globalization, young people today and tomorrow are faced with a world of work that demands a growth mind-set, healthy self-awareness, and excellent 21st-century soft skills including creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork enabling them to flourish in different endeavours.”