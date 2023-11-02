Osun State commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Hon. Kolapo Alimi, has insisted that Governor Ademola Adeleke acted within the requirements of the law in dissolving all statutory commissions almost a year after he assumed office.

Alimi in a statement he made available to newsmen in Osogbo, said the governor received the best legal advice before taking the decision, positing that the dissolved commissions suffered legal deficiencies in their making.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, on Monday announced the dissolution of the State Civil Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Defending the actiosolution, the commissioner said the commissions were set up under “the state of Osun”, a platform already declared illegal by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He reiterated and also affirmed that the appointments were made under a law that has been nullified by a competent court of law, which, by implication made those beneficiaries lacked the expected claim to immunity from dissolution by a governor who is upholding only legal actions of the previous government.

Alimi said the former governor violated the stipulations of the law in the composition of some of the boards, adding that the law stipulated the types and manners of persons to be appointed into the commissions.