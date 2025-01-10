The Joe Biden administration, on Friday, extended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Venezuela, Ukraine, Sudan, and other countries, granting them an additional 18 months of deportation protection and work authorisation.

The sweeping decision will complicate efforts by President-elect Donald J. Trump, who vowed to roll back immigration programmes, to immediately strip the protections when he takes office this January.

“These designations are rooted in careful review and interagency collaboration to ensure those affected by environmental disasters and instability are given the protections they need while continuing to contribute meaningfully to our communities,” said the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

TPS, first signed into law in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, allows individuals from countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other upheavals to remain in the US temporarily. Democratic and Republican administrations alike have used it to provide relief, but its future application has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years.

Under the extension, 600,000 Venezuelans can now renew their TPS status until October 2026, while 100,000 Ukrainians are protected until August 2026. Similarly, about 232,000 Salvadorans and 1,900 Sudanese nationals are covered until early 2026.

During his first term in office, Trump attempted to terminate TPS for approximately 400,000 people from countries like El Salvador, but his efforts were stymied by legal challenges. On the campaign trail, his running mate and Vice President-elect, JD Vance, called TPS “illegal,” criticising its repeated extensions as a “de facto means to enable people to stay in the country indefinitely.”

“We’re going to stop doing mass grants of Temporary Protected Status,” Vance said in October, while also criticising Haitian migrants, many of whom fled political turmoil and gang violence.

More than 200,000 Haitians currently benefit from TPS, allowing them to stay in the US until 2026. Immigrants from countries like Ethiopia, Lebanon, and Syria were also added to the programme in recent years, reflecting the growing global crises impacting migration patterns.

While supporters argued that TPS was a humanitarian lifeline for people escaping unsafe conditions, critics contended that its frequent renewals made it a permanent solution rather than the temporary relief it was originally intended to provide.

“Because President Biden has extended protection for the nationals of all these countries, President Trump will be unable to deport these individuals any time soon,” said Steve Yale-Loehr, an immigration scholar at Cornell Law School. He noted that the legal framework for TPS, enacted in 1990, binded Trump to the program’s regulations until these new extensions expire.

Gonzalo Roa, a 43-year-old Venezuelan immigrant living in Columbus, Ohio, expressed relief at the news. A TPS beneficiary, Roa worked at a car dealership and co-owned a small restaurant with his wife.

“It is great news that it’s being renewed,” he said. “Without the temporary status, I would lose my job at the dealership, and my two Venezuelan-born children wouldn’t qualify for college scholarships or other benefits requiring legal status.”

The TPS programme now protects over a million immigrants from countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East. However, its expansion also highlighted broader issues with the US immigration system.

“TPS is a lifeline for many, but it also underscores the need for Congress to reform our immigration laws to address the realities of global migration,” said an advocate.