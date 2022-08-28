The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand of Rite Foods Ltd has recommenced its ‘Watch & Win’ promo where participants stand the chance of winning a brand-new car amongst other consolation prizes.

This, the company said, was part of effort to excite movie lovers, their families and friends in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences whilst being revitalised with the refreshing array of the brand’s 13 flavours.

The Mega Promo was flagged off in December last year as its first edition and saw the winner, Amarachi Chukwuma, being gifted with a brand-new car and over 100 packs of Bigi drinks at a presentation ceremony held on the 11th of April, 2022, amid other participants who attested to the credibility of the reward initiative.

To recommence its second edition, the promo kicked off from August 8th till the 31st October 2022 and cinema lovers are encouraged to partake in the promo, as Bigi is poised towards rewarding and refreshing them with its unique variety from its 13 variants.

This, the company said, has further demonstrated value for its consumers.