Bill Gates, Arnergy Discuss Accelerating Renewable Energy Adoption In Nigeria

Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy Ventures and co-founder, Microsoft, during a tour of the Arnergy manufacturing facility Wednesday at Lagos, discussed with Arnergy management, financiers, and industry experts about the challenges and prospects of adopting renewable energy in Nigeria.

During the visit of Arnergy’s facility, a portfolio company of Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), experts called for partnerships with financiers and collaboration with industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in Nigeria, especially in light of the removal of petrol subsidies and the increase in electricity tariffs.

They also said that the petrol subsidy removal and increase in electricity tariff have opened a new market for the renewable energy sector.

Gates said, “I see a huge energy transition opportunity where distributed solar solutions like Arnergy’s displaces gasoline generators for millions of SMEs in Nigeria given the recent fuel subsidy removal.”

Not realising a large number of Nigerians rely on petrol generators, Gates said that it is a huge thing for the renewable energy market.

He also pointed out that financing customers and reducing cost of systems will be critical for scale.