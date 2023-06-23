ENGIE Energy Access Rewards ‘Innovation Challenge’ Winners

ENGIE Energy Access has presented cash prizes to the top three winners of the ‘Innovation Challenge’, a technology-leveraged hackathon aimed to challenge students on innovative solutions, organised as part of this year’s annual energy event, ‘The Industry Discourse’ (TID).

‘The Industry Discourse’ is the largest student-led energy conference in the sub-Saharan Africa region, focused on bridging the gap between students and the energy industry, fostering synergy and giving young people the opportunity to contribute positively to Africa’s energy future. The conference was organized by undergraduates at the University of Lagos, recently.

As part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investment, ENGIE Energy Access supported the Industry Discourse’ and further demonstrated its commitment by providing a financial contribution of US$3,000 (N2.1m) for the Innovation Challenge.

The first team, PERIHELION won a sum of $1,500; the second team, TEMT Energy won $1,000, and the third-place team AGROLL won $500.

Mangiza Phiri, managing director of ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, emphasised the company’s commitment to addressing the energy access challenge in Nigeria and other African countries with underserved communities due to low-capacity national grids.

Head of Mini Grid Energy Access Nigeria, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu, who served as one of the speakers on the Energy Transition panel and presenter of the award, highlighted the importance of the winners’ innovative solutions for Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly in transitioning to cost-efficient off-grid power solutions and other clean energy sources. Anene-Nzelu expressed.