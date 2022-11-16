Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates is visiting Africa starting from Nairobi, Kenya, to meet with national and local leaders, partners, and grantees on the need to improve health, food security, and gender equality in African countries.

Also, Gates will meet with regional scientists and innovators; and announce the foundation’s forward-looking commitment to support new innovations and ingenuity.

Though Gates will be visiting Kenya in this instance, his discussion would be centred on food security in the context of climate change, primary health care, and making important decisions regarding interventions in Africa including Nigeria where some selected universities in the country will be participating virtually.

A statement issued by the media analyst and strategic officer for the foundation, Susan Ironsi, said Gates and other foundation leaders will visit and learn from farmers who are using digital tools to help with climate adaptation, see how primary health care clinics have delivered care during the pandemic and helped address ongoing threats like HIV, TB, and malaria, and learn more about how leaders are charting a path forward, despite the challenging economic conditions.