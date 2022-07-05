Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France.

Tinubu is currently in France holding ‘important meetings’ according to his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman.

Otedola’s visit to Tinubu comes after that of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who visited the APC national leader in Paris on Monday.

The businessman, who described Tinubu as his ‘great friend’, prayed that the APC presidential candidate wins the 2023 presidential election.

Otedola, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday to announce his meeting with Tinubu, wrote: “I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote💲”