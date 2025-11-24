The former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, collected his African Democratic Congress (ADC) membership card at the Jada 1 Ward party office, in Jada local government area of Adamawa State.

This is as key members of the Adamawa Coalition, including former Governor Bindow Jibrilla, Senator Aishatu Binani, Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata, Sen. Aziz Nyako, and Sen. Ishaku Abbo, among others, joined Atiku for the exercise.

The collection of the ADC card by Atiku followed his formal registration, superintended by the National Secretary of the ADC Registration and Mobilisation Committee, Senator Sadiq Yar’Adua, in Adamawa State.

According to a press release by Atiku Media Office (AMO), Atiku said: “Now I have picked my membership card of the ADC. Now, the real opposition has begun. We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government.”

He called on his supporters and all those committed to reclaiming and rebuilding Nigeria to take a cue and register with the ADC.

Adamawa State ADC chairman, Hon. Shehu Yohanna, who joined Sen, Yar’Adua to perform the registration exercise, said that Atiku’s registration signalled the unveiling of statewide registration of members into the party in all the Local Governments and Wards of the state.

He called on citizens, especially youths and women, to take advantage of the opportunity to join the party across the nation. Sen. Sadiq Yar’Adua re-echoed the call, urging Nigerians to ensure they register to vote.