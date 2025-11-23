The Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has called on members of the church across the globe to embark on a seven-day midnight prayer chain for what he described as the “rescue of the soul of Nigeria,” following a surge in deadly attacks and worsening insecurity nationwide.

Speaking during the 4th Pre-Shiloh Encounter Service on November 23, 2025, the cleric expressed dismay over repeated assaults on worshippers and communities. He described the violence as “unacceptable” and “a direct assault on innocent lives.”

Addressing congregants on Sunday, he declared: “The Church of Christ in Nigeria is indestructible. The gates of hell cannot prevail against it. Nigeria will never become an Islamic state. Never, never, never. The battle is raging. The Islamic jihadists are running. But we belong to a higher realm of authority.”

Bishop Oyedepo condemned both the attackers and the individuals he alleged were sponsoring the wave of violence, invoking curses upon them.

He said, “Five people were shot dead in a church last week. Thirty-five abductees can’t tell where they are. And they are demanding a hundred million from a village setting. Every perpetrator of these killings and their sponsors come under a curse today.”

Lamenting the escalation of kidnappings, the cleric noted that abductions had become “big-time business,” with criminals demanding outrageous sums from impoverished communities.

To counter the growing threats, Oyedepo urged members of the Living Faith Church and Christians nationwide to join a seven-day intensive prayer chain beginning at midnight. He framed the prayer mobilisation as a spiritual intervention against the forces behind the security crisis.

“When this church prays, God hears. All who are baptised in the Holy Ghost will join me in praying extensively in the spirit. By so doing, we are sending angels on a run. There will be catastrophes.

“There will be catastrophes. There shall be catastrophes. In the camp of the wicked, there shall be catastrophes,” he said.

The cleric also instructed congregants to anoint their homes and business premises as spiritual “no-go areas” for attackers and kidnappers.

“Everyone of you, anoint your houses, anoint your business places, and sprinkle the blood as a no-go area for every day. Today, human trade has become a big-time business. It’s worse than the scourge of slavery.

“You pick someone and say you should bring N700 million. My God, who are you? Everyone behind it, in the name of the Lord Jesus, within the next seven days, they are smelling.

“They are stinking. It’s done. Let’s come away to our spiritual responsibility. And break the arm of the devil from tormenting the lives of the innocent,” he declared.

Vowing that attacks on members of the church would no longer go without spiritual consequences, Oyedepo announced that a divine “operation” would commence at midnight.

“I’m asking every living winner, no matter how much anointing you have for sleep, that anointing is broken. Amen. Amen. Amen. As the Lord lives, who sent me as one of the watchmen over this nation. This shall not continue.

“12 midnight tonight, the operation begins. Satan is in trouble. Its agents and it is arrayed, in the name of Jesus. Any member of this church touched, equals fire and brimstone, in the camp of the enemy. I’m saying so by the Holy Ghost. Go and try it,” he warned.