President Bola Tinubu joined millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora in celebrating the distinguished life and enduring legacy of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, on the dual milestones of his 80th birthday and the 35th anniversary of his coronation.

Tinubu, who was represented at the ceremony by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described the Ado-Ekiti’s monarch’s platinum celebrations as a moment of immense pride not only for the people of Ado-Ekiti and the entire Ekiti State, but also for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which holds His Imperial Majesty in the highest esteem for his exemplary leadership, refined wisdom, and deep cultural rootedness.

According to a statement by the special adviser media and publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, the President, while noting that the Ewi stool—one of the most ancient and revered thrones in Yorubaland—carries with it centuries of history, stewardship, and spiritual guardianship, added that the illustrious dynasty of the Ewi has long symbolised order, unity, and the cultural soul of the Ekiti people.

“For more than three decades, Oba Adejugbe has embodied these sacred responsibilities with uncommon grace and distinction.

“Under his reign, Ado-Ekiti has witnessed significant sociocultural renewal, deepened communal harmony, and increased engagement with institutions of governance. His Imperial Majesty has been a steadfast advocate for education, youth development, peace-building, and the preservation of Ekiti’s moral values—attributes that have earned him admiration far beyond the borders of the state,” the President said.

The President also said that the Ewi’s 80th anniversary should be seen as a “remarkable milestone—a journey woven with memories, wisdom, laughter, service, and cherished stories. Celebrating it alongside 35 impactful years on the throne offers a unique opportunity to honour the life of a monarch whose leadership has remained dignified, principled, and inspirational.

“His Imperial Majesty has not only preserved the prestige of the Ewi stool, he has elevated it—demonstrating the highest ideals of integrity, humility, courage, and patriotic commitment. His life and reign are a testament to the enduring value of traditional institutions in our national development.”

As preparations for the grand festivities climax on November 23, 2025, the SGF conveyed the President’s prayers for Almighty God to grant Kabiyesi renewed strength, long life, and continuous fulfilment on the throne of his ancestors.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s respect for His Imperial Majesty’s invaluable contributions to national unity, stability, and cultural advancement.

Senator Akume further extended heartfelt congratulations to the royal family, the Ado-Ekiti Traditional Council, and the entire Ekiti people as they honour a king whose life continued to illuminate the path of justice, wisdom, and communal progress.

“On this joyful occasion, we celebrate not just the age of 80, but a reign that has deepened the cultural dignity of Ekiti, strengthened the fabric of national peace, and captured the admiration of a grateful nation,” he stated.